    BUTLER, Pa. - Butler police have charged a couple after a child fell out a second-story window last week.

    According to police, Michael and Ruth Blontz were babysitting the 2-year-old when he fell out the two story window.

    Police in Butler said they never sought help.

    The boy reportedly fell out the window and landed on a concrete slab at some point overnight Tuesday, but 911 was not contacted until 1 p.m.

