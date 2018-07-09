BUTLER, Pa. - Butler police have charged a couple after a child fell out a second-story window last week.
According to police, Michael and Ruth Blontz were babysitting the 2-year-old when he fell out the two story window.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to get more information, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Caregivers failed to seek help after 2-year-old fell out window
Police in Butler said they never sought help.
The boy reportedly fell out the window and landed on a concrete slab at some point overnight Tuesday, but 911 was not contacted until 1 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Protesters: Person taken to hospital after car drives through rally for Antwon Rose
- Live updates: 5 reportedly evacuated from Thai cave in mission to rescue soccer team, coach
- Man, dogs attacked by coyote
- RAW VIDEO: Inside the Thailand cave rescue
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}