Couple charged with abusing children in their home

A Washington County couple is accused of forcing children to live in terrible conditions inside their home.
According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother were locked in their bedroom every night with a porta potty. They weren't allowed out to use the actual bathroom.
Police found a small porta potty in the kids room with urine and feces inside of it and toilet paper on a stand next to it.
Authorities first checked 223 Knox Avenue in Monessen this week after a 6-year-old told his grandmother he had been hit.
That grandmother wouldn't allow Erica Dunseath to take her son home when she arrived to pick him up Sunday.
An argument ensued and police were called.
Officers say they observed marks and scratches on the boy who told them he was smacked in the face and locked in his bedroom at night.
Police say Michael Bloom admitted to smacking the 6-year-old boy for threatening another child at school.
The children were ultimately removed from the home and placed in the custody of their grandmother.
Dunseath and Bloom face several charges endangering the welfare of a child.
Both are scheduled in Westmoreland County next week.
