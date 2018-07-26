  • Couple charged with allegedly abandoning dog in empty apartment

    Updated:

    PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An evicted couple abandoned their dog in a Westmoreland County apartment building with no food or water and trapped in a cage, according to police.

    Tammy Casteel and Jason Cooksey from Turtle Creek are facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect.

