Couple charged with allegedly abandoning dog in empty apartment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An evicted couple abandoned their dog in a Westmoreland County apartment building with no food or water and trapped in a cage, according to police.
Tammy Casteel and Jason Cooksey from Turtle Creek are facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect.
