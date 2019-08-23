AMBRIDGE, Pa. - A husband and wife in Ambridge are facing over 400 charges after dozens of cats were seized from their home.
On Aug. 14, Channel 11's Amy Hudak learned that 41 cats were taken out alive, and three dead cats were also found.
Only on 11 at 11, what we're learning about the conditions inside the home. Hudak will also take you to the animal shelter and give you an update on the condition of the cats.
