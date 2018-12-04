  • Couple flies from Japan to be with daughter, granddaughter shot by neighbor

    Updated:

    Almost immediately after finding out their daughter and granddaughter had been shot several times in Pittsburgh, a Japanese couple booked their flight to the city. 

    Satomi Finch, and her teenage daughter, Lily, were shot several times in Harrison Township. Both of them are still recovering in the hospital. 

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11 is checking in with Finch’s family members, and will have the message they have for the Pittsburgh community, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Man who killed himself after shooting neighbors thought they were spying on him

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories