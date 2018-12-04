Couple flies from Japan to be with daughter, granddaughter shot by neighbor

Almost immediately after finding out their daughter and granddaughter had been shot several times in Pittsburgh, a Japanese couple booked their flight to the city.
Satomi Finch, and her teenage daughter, Lily, were shot several times in Harrison Township. Both of them are still recovering in the hospital.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Man who killed himself after shooting neighbors thought they were spying on him
