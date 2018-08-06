Couple killed in Washington County fire

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A couple has passed away after a fire in Chartiers Township on Friday.
"By the time the firefighters got there, Sandy was lying in the yard, Glen was in the bedroom, the whole house was all up in flames," said friend Ashley Shandor.
Family members said burns covered 90 percent of Glen and Sandra McLaughlin's bodies, and while they were rushed to the hospital, there was nothing doctors could do.
Glen passed away on Saturday and Sandra on Sunday.
