Couple points police in direction of suspect who fled through park

PITTSBURGH - A police chase through a Pittsburgh park Thursday night has a man facing charges.
Police said the chase started in Hazelwood and ended about two miles away on Riverview Trail in Frick Park.
The driver, 19-year-old Alonzo Lewis, ditched the car and made a run for it, police said. A couple in the park pointed officers in the right direction.
An attempted traffic stop led to the chase. Police said they tried to pull Lewis over in the area of Roselle Court and Johnston Avenue in Hazelwood.
Lewis took off, driving through Hazelwood on Johnston Avenue -- at one point throwing a gun out the window -- before ending up in Frick Park, police said.
