    PITTSBURGH - A couple who lives on Mount Washington is suing the city over a major landslide they say destroyed their home.

    It happened on Greenleaf Street in February 2018.

    The lawsuit claims the city knew about the problem, but did nothing to prevent the slide.

    City officials have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

