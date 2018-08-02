Couple talks about surviving collapsing apartment building

Shelley and Bill Machesky are thankful to be alive after their Uniontown apartment building collapsed around them Tuesday afternoon.
The couple sat down with Channel 11 to talk about the terrifying experience.
The realization of losing everything brought the Macheskys to tears. They’d only lived in the building for about a year before the building imploded around them yesterday.
“I’m screaming his name and I come running and it’s a short hallway,” Shelly Machesky said. “Halfway to the kitchen, it started going downhill like this.”
SEE THE INTERVIEW BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- McDonald's Monopoly game was rigged once. Here is how it happened
- 6 children found alone covered in fleas and sores, mother arrested
- Man charged with human trafficking for trying to recruit teen into porn industry
- VIDEO: Dry leaf medical marijuana available at Pa. dispensaries starting Wednesday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}