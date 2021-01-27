Couple, their six children escape flames that burned out of control inside Sheraden home

PITTSBURGH — Smoke poured from a family’s home in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood as firefighters worked to put out flames that broke out Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Glen Mawr Street.
Monika Goggins, her husband and their six children were in the house when the fire started in the living room.
Goggins said she heard a loud bang.
“It sounded like someone was breaking our window or banging on our doors,” she said.
When Goggins and her husband went to check it out, they saw the fire burning out of control.
Goggins said her husband kept running back into their burning home until all six of their children were out safely. He also grabbed their two dogs.
Everything inside the home was destroyed.
“Everything was gone,” Goggins said. “My family is safe. That’s all that matters. Everything I can get replaced, just having to start over.”
© 2021 Cox Media Group