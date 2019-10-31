PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out Thursday morning in Washington County, burning through a couple’s home as smoke billowed from it.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on Windermere Court in Peters Township.
Officials said the couple was sleeping, but the sounds of the fire woke up the husband. They both got out and 911 was called.
Firefighters said flames were shooting from the back of the home and the garage, which contained ammunition, when they got there. The flames then began engulfing the rest of the house.
“Typically, when you have a house that's occupied and there's fire and they're able to alert you in a timely manner, you don't get flames spreading like this that fast. In this case, with the open garage door and the open big window in the back, we're thinking it pushed through at a very rapid pace,” Peters Township Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin said.
Crews worked to bring the fire under control from the ground, as well as from above the home using a ladder truck.
The home was gutted by the flames, and fire officials said there were concerns it could collapse.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
