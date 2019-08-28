  • Man charged with homicide 9 months after shooting

    Updated:

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A North Braddock man is charged with homicide nine months after he allegedly shot an 85-year-old man, leaving him paralyzed.

    James Dent ultimately died from his injuries in May. 

    On 11 at 11, how neighbors are remembering the man they say was well-known in the community. 

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories