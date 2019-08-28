NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A North Braddock man is charged with homicide nine months after he allegedly shot an 85-year-old man, leaving him paralyzed.
James Dent ultimately died from his injuries in May.
On 11 at 11, how neighbors are remembering the man they say was well-known in the community.
