Court appearance for teens accused of robbing woman with stun gun postponed

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 2:42 p.m. - The court appearance for Delaysha Pryor and Delaya Knuckles has been postponed.
Two teenagers accused of approaching a woman with a stun gun outside of Magee-Womens Hospital and robbing her are expected in court today.
Delaysha Pryor, 17, and Delaya Knuckles, 18, were initially arrested for the incident that happened in early November.
Pryor was allegedly found with the victim’s ID and Knuckles allegedly admitted to police that she had a stun gun in her pants.
