PITTSBURGH - The controversial billboard on top of Mt. Washington can stay.
That's the ruling from three judges on the Commonwealth Court.
Attorneys for the city of Pittsburgh argued Lamar Advertising violated city zoning regulations by putting a vinyl sign on top of the sign's existing neon letters.
Lamar Advertising attorneys claimed the city violated its free speech rights.
