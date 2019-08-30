  • Court rules controversial billboard can stay on Mt. Washington

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The controversial billboard on top of Mt. Washington can stay.

    That's the ruling from three judges on the Commonwealth Court.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Attorneys for the city of Pittsburgh argued Lamar Advertising violated city zoning regulations by putting a vinyl sign on top of the sign's existing neon letters.

    Lamar Advertising attorneys claimed the city violated its free speech rights.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories