  • Parents in the lurch after preschool suddenly closes

    LIGONIER, Pa. - A local church cuts its preschool cuts its preschool program just about a week away from it starting.

    Teachers are without a job, dozens of kids are without a classroom and parents are scrambling to find other alternatives.

    Covenant Preschool has been around for more than three decades. 

