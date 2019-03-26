MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - The Ahfis, a 2,000-square-foot coworking space under construction at the Blue Spruce Shoppes in Murrysville, is set to open May 1.
The space, a reference to the popular television show "The Office" with a Yinzer accent, is the brainchild of sisters Deb Cavrak and Sue Cavrak.
The sisters have met once a week for the past ten years thinking up business ideas together. Deb said the plan for a coworking space hatched about two years ago, due to her own frustrations of working from home.
After working at home as creative director of her small design firm, Deb said she craves being in a work community again. Not to mention, she said the small distractions like her dog barking while she was on professional phone calls started to tally up.
Deb said she considered renting coworking space in Pittsburgh, but did not want to spend her time commuting. So, the sisters took matters into their own hands and incorporated The Ahfis in August 2018.
