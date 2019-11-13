After building out an expanded new Pro Bike + Run near North Park to include the new Cadence Clubhouse complete with a restaurant and bar, Craig Cozza is taking his expanding fitness venture to its biggest location yet: the heart of the action in the Strip District.
Cozza has reached an agreement with Chuck Hammel to establish a new Pro Bike + Run and Cadence Clubhouse in an aging, vacant industrial building at 24th and Smallman.
The new store will come with a total renovation of the building and is expected to replace the original Squirrel Hill location of Pro Bike + Run, said Cozza.
