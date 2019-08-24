PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was trying to light a fire pit in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights on Friday night.
Police on scene told Channel 11's Shelley Bortz said the accelerant he was using came back and burned him.
The extent of the man's burns is currently unknown.
