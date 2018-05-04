  • Crafton woman says Uber Eats account hacked, used to buy booze overseas

    Updated:

    CRAFTON, Pa. - Hundreds of dollars of booze is being delivered on another continent, and a western Pennsylvania woman is unwillingly footing the bill.

    Channel 11 is contacting Uber Eats about how this happened and what's being done about it, for Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

    The Crafton woman said someone hacked her Uber Eats account and ordered large amounts of alcohol several times, including earlier Thursday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crafton woman says Uber Eats account hacked, used to buy booze overseas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kennywood celebrating 120th anniversary with $18.98 admission Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County announces 2018 Summer Concert Series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massive water main break floods several homes, buckles street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police run into burning house to save 87-year-old man