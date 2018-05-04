Crafton woman says Uber Eats account hacked, used to buy booze overseas

CRAFTON, Pa. - Hundreds of dollars of booze is being delivered on another continent, and a western Pennsylvania woman is unwillingly footing the bill.
The Crafton woman said someone hacked her Uber Eats account and ordered large amounts of alcohol several times, including earlier Thursday.
