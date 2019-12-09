  • Marijuana found under driver's seat following traffic stop on Liberty Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - A pound of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag was found under the driver's seat after police stopped an SUV on the Liberty Bridge Sunday afternoon.

    According to Allegheny County Police, Craig Nash, 31, was stopped when officers noticed his state inspection and emissions stickers were expired. Officers said they noticed a strong smell of marijuana as they approached the Jeep Cherokee on the Liberty Bridge.

    Police said they found the marijuana after asking Nash to get out of the SUV. Officers also found nearly $2,000 in his pocket. 

    Nash was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was charged with possession with intent to deliver, among other charges.

