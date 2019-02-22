CRANBERRY, Pa. - A paramedic accused of secretly recording women he worked with in the bathroom is heading to trial.
Channel 11 first learned of the accusations against Matthew Leonard on Feb. 5.
Police began investigating on Jan. 24 after a woman found a cellphone partially concealed on the floor behind a trash can in the women's bathroom of the Cranberry EMS building. According to a criminal complaint, the camera was installed on Jan. 19.
Leonard was in court on Feb. 22 where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted out of enduring testimony from the alleged victims.
Police say when Leonard admitted to everything when he was questioned. He said he was secretly videotaping and recording audio of the women in the bathroom then uploading the images when he got home.
He reportedly told police he has secretly recorded women in the bathroom in the past.
