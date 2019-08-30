CRANBERRY, Pa. - A woman could learn her fate in court Friday after she was arrested and charged with hitting and dragging a man with her car.
Police said Jessica Royall, 28, was drunk and had cocaine in her system when she drove about a half mile with her boyfriend hanging from the side of her van in March 2018.
On 11 News at 5, Amy Marcinkiewicz will have more details from the Butler County Courthouse as the jury was deliberating the case.
