PITTSBURGH - A crash is blocking lanes of the Parkway East outbound Thursday morning.
The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. past the Squirrel Hill Tunnel following an earlier crash near Edgewood and Swissvale.
BREAKING NEWS: Second Accident in the Backlog of the First on the Parkway East Outbound Just Beyond the Sq Hill Tunnel - Traffic Getting By on Right Hand Shoulder. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/pGX4ndTmjH— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 7, 2019
Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder of the roadway, but backups are building.
Further information was not immediately available.
