    PITTSBURGH - A crash is blocking lanes of the Parkway East outbound Thursday morning.

    The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. past the Squirrel Hill Tunnel following an earlier crash near Edgewood and Swissvale.

    Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder of the roadway, but backups are building.

    Further information was not immediately available.

