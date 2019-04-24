HUNKER, Pa. - A crash on Route 819 in Westmoreland County has brought live wires down, according to 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers said an ambulance was affected by burning wires.
Route 819 is shut down in both directions.
We're working to find out if anyone was injured.
Chopper 11 is heading to the scene of the crash. Refresh this page and watch Channel 11 News at 5 for the latest updates.
