    HUNKER, Pa. - A crash on Route 819 in Westmoreland County brought live wires down after a car hit an electric pole, according to officials

    Police said an ambulance heading to the scene drove across the live wires and caught fire.

    Route 819 is shut down in both directions and is expected to be closed for five hours.

    No injuries were reported.

    Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is talking to a neighbor who heard the crash and went outside to see what happened, for 11 News at 5 p.m.

