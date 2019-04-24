HUNKER, Pa. - A crash on Route 819 in Westmoreland County brought live wires down after a car hit an electric pole, according to officials
Police said an ambulance heading to the scene drove across the live wires and caught fire.
Rt 819 in Mt Pleasant Twp shutdown after car hits electrical pole, and responding ambulance hits live wires, catches fire. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/v0LM7sIDlQ— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) April 24, 2019
Route 819 is shut down in both directions and is expected to be closed for five hours.
No injuries were reported.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is talking to a neighbor who heard the crash and went outside to see what happened, for 11 News at 5 p.m.
