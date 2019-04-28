  • Crash brings down pole, wires in Irwin

    IRWIN, Pa. - Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Irwin, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers.

    Dispatchers told Channel 11 the crash happened around 10 p.m. in front of the Spee D Mart on Station Street.

    That's where a pickup truck lost control at a corner and knocked over a pole, bringing down wires.

    It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

