  • Crash brings down wires, closes road in Monroeville

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A crash that brought down wires late Thursday night in Monroeville has a road shut down.

    The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. on Mosside Boulevard, near Gateway Senior High School.

    Power in the area was initially knocked out by the crash.

    Mosside Boulevard is closed from MacBeth Drive to Gateway Campus Boulevard. Officials said it could be closed until noon.

