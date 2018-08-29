  • Crash temporarily causes huge backup on Route 28

    Updated:

    A crash on Route 28 temporarily blocked both northbound lanes at the East Ohio Street exit on Wednesday afternoon.

    It isn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how the crash happened. Police were on the scene.

    The traffic backup reached the Fort Pitt Bridge before the road reopened.

    We’re working to learn more about crash and when it could be cleared for Channel 11 News at 5.

