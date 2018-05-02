  • Crash closes road, knocks out power in Cranberry Township

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A section of Bucks Road off Freedom Road in Cranberry Township is closed after a crash early Wednesday. 

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. when a car crashed into a pole. 

    The crash caused the pole to lean and wires to fall along the road and knock out power in the area. 

    Police haven’t released any information about the driver. 

    Channel 11 is working to find out when the road will reopen and how it will affect traffic in the area.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

