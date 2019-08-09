  • Crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel closes I-376 outbound

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel has outbound Interstate 376 closed Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

    The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m.

    PennDOT said outbound traffic is being detoured at the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) off-ramp.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories