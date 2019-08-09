PITTSBURGH - A crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel has outbound Interstate 376 closed Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m.
PennDOT said outbound traffic is being detoured at the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) off-ramp.
SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES has CLOSED the Outbound Sq Hill Tunnel on the Parkway East. All Traffic Must Detour. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/dTQ8Onyoum— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 9, 2019
