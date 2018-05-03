PITTSBURGH - A crash inside Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill Tunnel has forced the closure of all inbound lanes of the Parkway East Thursday.
The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m.
We’re monitoring backups for Channel 11 News at Noon.
UPDATE: Parkway Service on Scene to Remove one of the Vehicles involved in the Sq HIll Tunnel Accident. All Inbound LANES REMAIN CLOSED. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/hRnBfjbjaK— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 3, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Accident Inside the Inbound Sq Hill Tunnel on the Parkway East - All LANES ARE CLOSED. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/haZslujUAn— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 3, 2018
