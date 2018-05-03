  • Crash inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel; inbound lanes of Parkway East closed

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A crash inside Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill Tunnel has forced the closure of all inbound lanes of the Parkway East Thursday.

    The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m.

    We're monitoring backups for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    

