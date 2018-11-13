Crash into furniture store sends truck driver to hospital

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pickup truck crashed into a furniture store Tuesday morning in Westmoreland County.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. at Lazor Furniture on Route 30 in Unity Township.
Investigators said the truck was coming from a side street when it cut off a coal truck trying to cross Route 30. It then crashed through the store’s glass doors and was stopped by a wall.
The driver was taken to a hospital, officials said.
No one inside the store was hurt, but some of the showroom furniture was damaged.
A truck came crashing through Lazor Furniture in Unity Township — driver was taken to Forbes, no one inside the store was hurt #WPXI pic.twitter.com/0hKLmRWe5Z— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) November 13, 2018
