  • Crash into pole closes part of busy road

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash into a pole has forced the closure of part of a road in O’Hara Township.

    The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Freeport Road, part of which remained closed Wednesday morning.

    Duquesne Light crews are working to make repairs. According to the company’s website, 16 customers were without power Wednesday morning.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following repairs, working to find out whether Freeport Road will reopen for the morning commute -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

