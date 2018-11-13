Crash involving PAT bus leaves 1 person injured

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday morning in Homestead.
Officials said at least one person was injured in the crash, which was reported about 5 a.m. on East Eighth Avenue at Ann Street.
It is unclear whether the person hurt was in the bus or the other vehicle.
