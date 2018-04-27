O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed early Friday morning, partially blocking southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township.
The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the area of RIDC Park.
Two lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the accident.
We’re working to learn how long until the lanes reopen to traffic for Channel 11 Morning News.
No injuries have been reported.
TRAFFIC ALERT: We just rolled up on the tractor trailer accident along 28 southbound. 2 lanes are blocked. Cars driving along the shoulder to get around it. WATCH my live reports on @WPXI Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/vJ1K5Yb1yx— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 27, 2018
