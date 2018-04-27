  • Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking southbound lanes of Route 28

    Updated:

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed early Friday morning, partially blocking southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township.

    The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the area of RIDC Park.

    Two lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the accident.

    We’re working to learn how long until the lanes reopen to traffic for Channel 11 Morning News.

    No injuries have been reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking southbound lanes of Route 28

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcycle crashes with car along Liberty Tunnel detour route

  • Headline Goes Here

    NFL Draft 2018: Ryan Shazier walks onto stage to announce first-round pick

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother overdoses, child found wandering housing projects

  • Headline Goes Here

    The internet, Pittsburgh embraces National Pretzel Day