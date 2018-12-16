  • Crash knocks out utility pole, shuts down road

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash has shut down a road in Ross Township after a vehicle knocked out a utility pole early Sunday morning.

    Ross Township police said Bascom Avenue is closed from Jacks Run Road Drive near the Briercliff Apartments. 

    There are around 220 Duquesne Light customers without power in Ross Township, according to its website. 

    Police said the road will be closed until crews repair the pole.

    No one was injured.  

