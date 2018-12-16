Crash knocks out utility pole, shuts down road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash has shut down a road in Ross Township after a vehicle knocked out a utility pole early Sunday morning.
Ross Township police said Bascom Avenue is closed from Jacks Run Road Drive near the Briercliff Apartments.
There are around 220 Duquesne Light customers without power in Ross Township, according to its website.
Police said the road will be closed until crews repair the pole.
Bascom Avenue will be closed until further notice between Jacks Run Road and York Drive due to early morning crash. #WiresDown #Detour #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/pncgtS6NkS— Ross Township Police (@RossPolice) December 16, 2018
No one was injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Megachurch pastor defends $200K Lamborghini purchase for wife
- Year's brightest comet flies by Earth this weekend
- Florida mom served by teen at meat counter who later was charged in son's murder
- VIDEO: 1 person injured after being hit by vehicle on Parkway East
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}