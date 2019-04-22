  • Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh has knocked out power to the area.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A Channel 11 photographer could see a power pole knocked down at the intersection of Route 51 and Bausman Street. Route 51 is currently closed in both directions. 

    According to Duquesne Light, over 250 customers are without power in Mt. Washington as of 11:15 p.m.

    Power crews are on the scene. It's unclear how long repairs will take.

    We're following this story overnight. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories