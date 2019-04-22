PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh has knocked out power to the area.
Pittsburgh: Vehicle rollover w/pole and wires down - 800 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) inbound. Power out in the area; utility notified.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 22, 2019
A Channel 11 photographer could see a power pole knocked down at the intersection of Route 51 and Bausman Street. Route 51 is currently closed in both directions.
#breaking accident along rt 51 just past the Bausman St intersection. The accident caused the power to go out in the area. Please use caution while driving through intersections. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FJVX6JXw0S— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 22, 2019
According to Duquesne Light, over 250 customers are without power in Mt. Washington as of 11:15 p.m.
Power crews are on the scene. It's unclear how long repairs will take.
