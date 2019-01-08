NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two people have been transported to a hospital Monday night following a crash on Route 30.
North Braddock: 2-vehicle crash - 900 block of Ardmore Boulevard (Route 30). The road is closed in both directions between Electric Avenue and the Westinghouse Bridge.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 8, 2019
The two-vehicle crash happened in the 900 block of Ardmore Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to police.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
The road is closed in both directions between Electric Avenue and the Westinghouse Bridge.
We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- IRS will pay Tax refunds even if government shutdown continues, official says
- Police: Toddler found dead in alley not seen alive for months before remains were found
- Hundreds gather for open carry rally outside City-County Building
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}