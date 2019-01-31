PITTSBURGH - Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at 35th Street and Penn Avenue.
Two vehicles, a car and an SUV, were seen with damage at the scene. Both were towed away and salt trucks were reportedly called, Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported.
Kilmer is working to learn what led to the crash and how the people hospitalized are doing -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}