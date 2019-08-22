  • Crash sends vehicle into hobby shop; 1 person hurt

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash Thursday morning sent one of two vehicles involved into a hobby shop in Washington Township, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Route 66. One of the vehicles crashed into Tailspin Hobbies, causing damage to a workspace.

    One person was hurt when the vehicle slammed into the shop, according to emergency dispatchers.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories