WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash Thursday morning sent one of two vehicles involved into a hobby shop in Washington Township, officials said.
The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Route 66. One of the vehicles crashed into Tailspin Hobbies, causing damage to a workspace.
One person was hurt when the vehicle slammed into the shop, according to emergency dispatchers.
Here’s a look inside Tailspin Hobbies. A lot of damage to their workspace. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LZEMbSVW5R— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 22, 2019
