PITTSBURGH - A crash has one lane of Route 51 closed Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m.
Several police vehicles and a fire truck have responded to the scene.
Traffic is being detoured in the area.
Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for updates.
#Traffic - #accident closes Rt51 in Overbrook. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/BkVkjjYxyh— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) November 1, 2019
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thousands without power, trees and wires down after heavy rain, strong winds hit region
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}