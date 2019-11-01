  • Crash shuts down lane of Route 51 in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A crash has one lane of Route 51 closed Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood.

    The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

    Several police vehicles and a fire truck have responded to the scene.

    Traffic is being detoured in the area.

