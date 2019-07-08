A crash has blocked one lane on the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits.
Accident I-76EB @ MM17.7, bet Beaver Valley(Exit 13) & Cranberry(Exit 28) blocking all lanes— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) July 8, 2019
Both lanes were shut down initially, but one lane has since reopened.
At last check at 11:30 p.m., the left lane was still closed.
No other information was immediately available.
