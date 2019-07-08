  • Crash shuts down lane on Pennsylvania Turnpike

    A crash has blocked one lane on the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits.

    Both lanes were shut down initially, but one lane has since reopened.

    At last check at 11:30 p.m., the left lane was still closed. 

    No other information was immediately available.

