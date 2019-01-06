PITTSBURGH - A two-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Liberty Avenue in the Strip District, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
Pittsburgh (Strip District): 2-vehicle crash w/injuries - Liberty Avenue at 17th Street. 1600 block of Liberty Avenue is closed.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 6, 2019
The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 17th Street. The 1600 block of Liberty Avenue is currently closed.
There are injuries, according to the tweet.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field
- Family returns from holiday travel, finds man living in their home, police say
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}