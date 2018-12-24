  • Crash shuts down Route 51 in both directions

    Updated:

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - Route 51 is closed in both directions in Pleasant Hills.

    We're working to learn more, NOW on Channel 11 News.

    Several first responders can be seen near the Toyota dealership and Sheetz.

    A tractor trailer and a pickup truck appear to have been involved in a crash.

    The road is closed starting at North Lewis and extends down to Coal Valley Road.

