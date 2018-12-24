PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - Route 51 is closed in both directions in Pleasant Hills.
We're working to learn more, NOW on Channel 11 News.
Several first responders can be seen near the Toyota dealership and Sheetz.
BREAKING: Portion of 51 closed in both directions in Pleasant Hills. @WPXIMikeHolden is on scene reporting police activity. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/mgdH6FiG1V— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 24, 2018
A tractor trailer and a pickup truck appear to have been involved in a crash.
The road is closed starting at North Lewis and extends down to Coal Valley Road.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 2 people killed in crash
- Accused fake dentist and husband facing new RICO charges
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- VIDEO: Health experts urging contact users to remove lenses before falling asleep
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}