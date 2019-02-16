  • Crash shuts down westbound lanes of Route 30 in North Versailles

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Route 30 in North Versailles. 

    Lincoln Highway is closed from Broad Street to Jackman Street.

