A crash temporarily closed part of Route 30 in North Versailles on Saturday evening.
Car accident along Rt 30 between Clyde Ave and Della Dr. The road is currently closed. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/bnI1NBMn7p— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 9, 2018
The crash occurred between Clyde Avenue and Della Drive around 4:30 p.m. That section of Route 30 reopened around 5:30 p.m.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what caused it.
