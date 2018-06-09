  • Crash temporarily closes part of Route 30 in North Versailles

    A crash temporarily closed part of Route 30 in North Versailles on Saturday evening.

    The crash occurred between Clyde Avenue and Della Drive around 4:30 p.m. That section of Route 30 reopened around 5:30 p.m.

    It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what caused it.

