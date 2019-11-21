CLAIRTON, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man crashed into a utility pole and took off in Clairton.
Emergency responders said the man was speeding on Carnegie Avenue when he hit the pole, and police believe he was under the influence.
Officers caught him a short distance away from where the crash happened.
And this crash is not the first accident to happen in this neighborhood, according to people who live around there.
Tonight on 11 at 11, neighbors express their frustrations with how many times their cars have been hit and damaged by speeding drivers.
