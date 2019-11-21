  • Crashes by speeding drivers nothing new to this Allegheny Co. neighborhood, residents say

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man crashed into a utility pole and took off in Clairton. 

    Emergency responders said the man was speeding on Carnegie Avenue when he hit the pole, and police believe he was under the influence.

    Officers caught him a short distance away from where the crash happened.

    And this crash is not the first accident to happen in this neighborhood, according to people who live around there.

