PITTSBURGH - Multiple crashes on the Parkway East outbound caused traffic problems Thursday morning.
One crash was reported just before 11 a.m. past the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. There were earlier crashes near Edgewood/Swissvale.
The crashes forced a left lane closure between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. There was also a right lane closure approaching the eastbound on-ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale.
The crashes were cleared and traffic was moving again by 12:30 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Traffic is Once Again MOVING Outbound on the Parkway East through the Sq Hill Tunnel. Earlier Accidents Near Edgewood/Swissvale have been CLEARED. Expect Heavy Residual Delays. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/q9ujoQE8Vs— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 7, 2019
