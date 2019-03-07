  • Crashes cause problems on Parkway East outbound

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple crashes on the Parkway East outbound caused traffic problems Thursday morning.

    One crash was reported just before 11 a.m. past the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. There were earlier crashes near Edgewood/Swissvale.

    The crashes forced a left lane closure between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. There was also a right lane closure approaching the eastbound on-ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale.

    The crashes were cleared and traffic was moving again by 12:30 p.m.

