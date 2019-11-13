  • Crashes reported across the area due to icy roads

    Updated:

    Several crashes were reported across the Pittsburgh Tuesday area due to icy conditions.

    Icy spots possible Tuesday with snow showers, bitter wind chills

    Update 6:19 p.m.: Dorseyville/Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township is closed to all traffic because of an earlier crash and icy road conditions. 

    Update 6:12 p.m.: Some Port Authority buses are now running 40+ minutes late. 

    Update 6:09 p.m.: Icy roads in Gibsonia. Be careful on Route 910 and Babcock Boulevard.

    Update 6:05 p.m.: There is a vehicle stuck on 57 Street because of icy conditions. 57th Street is closed from Butler Street to Stanton Avenue.

    Update 6:05 p.m.: All lanes of US 199 southbound at Moyer Road are closed because of a multi vehicle crash. 

    Update 6:05 p.m.: There is a disabled vehicle at Imogene and Browns Hill roads because of ice.

    Update 6:00 p.m.: Here is a look at the Liberty Bridge right now. Traffic is backing up due to crashes and icy conditions. 

    Update 5:58 p.m.: A vehicle slid on ice and hit a parked car on Churchland at Lincoln Avenue in Pittsburgh. 

    Update 5:53 p.m.: There are several disabled vehicles on Duncan Avenue in McCandless because of icy conditions. 

    Update 5:50 p.m.: There is a multi-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Brookline Boulevard.

     

    Update 5:47 p.m.: - There is a multi vehicle crash on Route 28 southbound between Exit 11 and Exit 10. There is a lane restriction.  

    Update 5:46 p.m.: There is a rollover crash on southbound Route 28 near the Hulton Bridge because of icy conditions. 

    Update 5:36 p.m.: There is a two vehicle crash on Shady Avenue at Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.

    There is also a rollover crash on Hunt Road at Buckingham Road in Fox Chapel.  

    Update 5:34 p.m.: Port Authority buses are running up to 25+ minutes late due to traffic and ice road conditions. 

    Update 5:27 p.m.: There is a four vehicle crash on the Birmingham Bridge because of icy conditions. 

    Update 5:29 p.m. - There is a crash on the outbound Liberty Bridge in the middle of the bridge. 

    Update 5:22 p.m. - Snow is starting to stick on I-79 in the Wexford area. 

    Update 5:10 p.m. - Bedford Avenue at northbound I-279 HOV lanes is being closed due to icy conditions.

    Update 5:00 p.m. - Near whiteout conditions on Harts Run Road in Indiana Township. 

    Update 4:54 p.m. - There is a weather related crash on SR 910 in Pine Township. The road is being closed until salt trucks arrive.

    Update 4:46 p.m. - There is a rollover crash in Jefferson Hills. Coal Valley Road will be closed between Old Clairton Road and SR 51 until roads are treated. 

    Update 4:45 p.m. - Multiple crashes are being reported across Allegheny County due to icy roads, according to a tweet from the county.

    Update 4:44 p.m. - The Glenwood bridge in Pittsburgh is currently shut down due to icy conditions.

     

