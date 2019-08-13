CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. - Police said they are looking for Jack Turner, 21, a person of interest in a double murder of a mother and son in Crawford County.
Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son were found by a family member shot to death inside a home.
Police said a large manhunt ensued, including areas in nearby Mercer County.
On 11 at 11, how police were able to track the direction Turner was heading through other crimes he allegedly committed.
