  • Mother, 10-year-old son found shot to death in Crawford County

    Updated:

    CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. - Police said they are looking for Jack Turner, 21, a person of interest in a double murder of a mother and son in Crawford County. 

    Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son were found by a family member shot to death inside a home.

    Police said a large manhunt ensued, including areas in nearby Mercer County.

    On 11 at 11, how police were able to track the direction Turner was heading through other crimes he allegedly committed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories